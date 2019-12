Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True is just too cute! The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality television star posted a series of adorable selfies with her 1 1/2-year-old daughter on Friday (December 13) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian The mommy-daughter duo adorably pose together for mirror selfies in the [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Juniand’r RT @hotgirlhobi: i’ll go! she a lil tan n built like khloe kardashian n think she’s black but she is NOTHING of the sort, says ngga all the… 1 day ago jade i’ll go! she a lil tan n built like khloe kardashian n think she’s black but she is NOTHING of the sort, says ngga… https://t.co/2fOqyMps1O 1 day ago Young Pringledick RT @isotit: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (aka Khloe Simpson we know she OJ daughter) baby gonna be the next LeBron James that shit… 1 day ago steeze harvey Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (aka Khloe Simpson we know she OJ daughter) baby gonna be the next LeBron Jam… https://t.co/E2oaAEa3hj 1 day ago Lance Kelley RT @TMZ: Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daughter True Adorably Dances in a Red Dress!(Video) (via @JustJared) https://t.co/dZuSx30fPG 4 days ago TMZ Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daughter True Adorably Dances in a Red Dress!(Video) (via @JustJared) https://t.co/dZuSx30fPG 4 days ago Emma💍 RT @TMZ: Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daughter True Adorably Dances in a Red Dress (Video) (via @JustJared) https://t.co/0XIaQyQnB4 5 days ago TMZ Khloe Kardashian's Baby Daughter True Adorably Dances in a Red Dress (Video) (via @JustJared) https://t.co/0XIaQyQnB4 5 days ago