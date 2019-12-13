Global  

Billie Eilish Accepts Billboard Woman of the Year Award 2019 (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Billie Eilish is a winner. The 17-year-old “Bad Guy” singer accepted the 2019 Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 event, presented by YouTube Music, on Thursday (December 12) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie, who attended the event with brother Finneas, was [...]
 Billie Eilish accepted Billboard's Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday night (12.12.19), and admitted it felt "really weird" to receive the prize at the age of 17.

