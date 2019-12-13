Global  

Watch Ellen DeGeneres Encourage Blake Shelton to Propose to Gwen Stefani

E! Online Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Watch Ellen DeGeneres Encourage Blake Shelton to Propose to Gwen StefaniNo pressure here! Blake Shelton appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday to promote his new compilation album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which features a duet with girlfriend...
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Pressures Blake Shelton To Propose To Gwen Stefani

Ellen DeGeneres Pressures Blake Shelton To Propose To Gwen Stefani 03:20

 Ellen DeGeneres continues to pressure Blake Shelton into getting engaged to Gwen Stefani as the singer appears on her show Friday.

