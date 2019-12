2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published The Aeronauts movie - Felicity Jones As Amelia Wren 02:05 The Aeronauts movie - Felicity Jones As Amelia Wren Plot synopsis: In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking...