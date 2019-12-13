Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hillary Clinton Shares a Message for Taylor Swift on Her 30th Birthday!

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Hillary Clinton Shares a Message for Taylor Swift on Her 30th Birthday!Hillary Clinton is voicing her support for Taylor Swift! The Former First Lady and first woman to win the popular vote in an American presidential election posted a tribute to the “You Need to Calm Down” singer, who turned 30 on Friday (December 13), on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hillary Clinton [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift's Exclusive Birthday Bash!

Taylor Swift's Exclusive Birthday Bash! 01:09

 Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday in style! She took to her Instagram to give her fans an insight into who was at her exclusive 30th Birthday bash this year! Guests included Ryan Reynolds with wife Blake Lively, Supermodel Gigi Hadid with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Halsey and Camila Cabello also...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gloriajoker

Gloria Maria Guevara RT @JustJared: Hillary Clinton shares a message for Taylor Swift on her 30th birthday! https://t.co/nqnxRlnaS4 5 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Hillary Clinton Shares a Message for Taylor Swift on Her 30th Birthday! https://t.co/CLeZYAbNY7 via @JustJared 6 days ago

kseniayss

kseniabswift Leave Taylor alone Hillary and just go away loser https://t.co/usAMa65eNL via @JustJared 1 week ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Hillary Clinton Shares a Message for Taylor Swift on Her 30th Birthday! https://t.co/vN278wyYXF https://t.co/UtSHbCxwej 1 week ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Hillary Clinton Shares a Message for Taylor Swift on Her 30th Birthday! https://t.co/1oJie09Hhb https://t.co/va9P9639nJ 1 week ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Hillary Clinton shares a message for Taylor Swift on her 30th birthday! https://t.co/nqnxRlnaS4 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.