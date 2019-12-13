Global  

Luke Combs Surprised His Nashville Crowd With Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett in One Epic Night

Billboard.com Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Luke Combs’ 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will come to an end with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight (Dec...
