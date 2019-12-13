Luke Combs Surprised His Nashville Crowd With Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett in One Epic Night Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Luke Combs’ 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will come to an end with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight (Dec... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BoothLenders Luke Combs Surprised His Nashville Crowd With Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett in One Epic Night https://t.co/CQRkKKAyie 4 days ago GoFarther Luke Combs Surprised His Nashville Crowd With Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett in One Epic Night https://t.co/rL6mZlOuqe 4 days ago DJ Parker Luke Combs Surprised His Nashville Crowd With Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett in One Epic Night https://t.co/87zyRwzN2t 4 days ago Chris Carmichael Luke Combs is wrapping up his "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour." At one of the final shows in Nashville, he surprise… https://t.co/8vMvT5w74A 5 days ago 102.5 The Bull Latest from @iHeartCountry: Luke Combs is wrapping up his "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour." At one of the final sho… https://t.co/nJFoOJ9sBB 5 days ago Jan Jansen Music Luke Combs Surprised His Nashville Crowd With Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett in One Epic Night… https://t.co/7HGqXhoAzt 5 days ago