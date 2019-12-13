Global  

'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White shares update on Alex Trebek's health

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Temporary “Wheel of Fortune” host, Vanna White, shared a promising update on fellow game show host Alex Trebek amid his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.
News video: Vanna White Fills In For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak

Vanna White Fills In For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak 01:39

 Vanna White is filling in for host Pat Sajak while he recovers from an emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

