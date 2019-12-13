Inside Jamie Foxx's 52nd Birthday Celebrations With Sela Vave
Friday, 13 December 2019 () Happy birthday, Jamie Foxx! While the Oscar winner turns 52 today, he started the celebrations earlier this week! Foxx kicked off the festivities on Wednesday night at Warwick Nightclub...
Earning a SAG Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a man on death row who has been wrongly convicted of a crime in “Just Mercy”, Jamie Foxx is celebrating not just the award recognition, but also his 52nd birthday. Plus, co-star Michael B. Jordan says it’s important to...