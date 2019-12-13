Sally Field Is the Latest Celebrity Arrest at Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays
Friday, 13 December 2019 () Jane Fonda has been protesting on the steps of the U.S. Capitol every Friday and many stars have joined her… and the latest is Sally Field! The actresses, who are both two-time Oscar winners, protested in support of clean energy on Friday (December 13) in Washington, D.C. While Sally was one of the people arrested, [...]
According to Newser, on Friday Sally Field was arrested in Washington, D.C. The 73-year-old actress, best known for her iconic role on Gidget, was protesting about climate change on the steps of the Capitol building. She was taken away by Capitol Police. Sally Field is the latest celebrity to join...
