John Legend Suits Up & Joins Connie Britton, Leona Lewis & More For Global Citizen Prize 2019

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
John Legend looks sharp in his teal jacket next to Connie Britton and Leona Lewis at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize held at Royal Albert Hall on Friday night (December 13) in London, England. The 40-year-old singer hosted the event and was also joined at the event by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jason Derulo, Kal Penn, Wallis [...]
