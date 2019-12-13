Global  

'Fleabag' Star Andrew Scott Opens Up About Being Referred To As The 'Hot Priest'

Just Jared Friday, 13 December 2019
Andrew Scott reunites with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ben Aldrigde for the Choose Love pop-up shop in Covent Garden on Friday (December 13) in London, England. The three Fleabag stars volunteered with the movement for Match Fund Day, in support of the movement, where you can buy real gifts for refugees. In a recent interview with [...]
