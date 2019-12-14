NFL Star Antonio Brown's Ex Threatens to Expose Him After He Vows Not to Date White Woman Again Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

The athlete takes to his Twitter account to declare, 'No more white woman 2020,' before telling Google to update his information on the site because Chelsie Kyriss is just 'Baby Mama 3.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this