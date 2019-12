Ryan Reynolds talks about his resemblance to Kate Beckinsale Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says his resemblance to actress Kate Beckinsale is something that he has heard about "for a long time". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: ETCanada - Published Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘6 Underground’ 04:02 “6 Underground” sees Ryan Reynolds as a leader of a team of six vigilantes who form a squad after faking their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. While chatting with ET Canada, Reynolds and his co-stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Adria Arjona share what audiences can expect from... You Might Like

Tweets about this