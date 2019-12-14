Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Thank You Note to American Fan!

Just Jared Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Meghan Markle wrote some kind words to an American fan. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex penned a thank you note to Becca Anderson after she sent Meghan a supportive letter. According to Daily Mail, Becca shared Meghan‘s response on her Instagram, which was sent via Buckingham Palace. “The Duchess of Sussex has asked me to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Is Very Close to This Surprising Royal [Video]Meghan Markle Is Very Close to This Surprising Royal

Meghan Markle might have caused waves within the royal family, but she is especially close to this royal. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Sarah Ferguson Supports Meghan Markle [Video]Sarah Ferguson Supports Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson has sympathy for Meghan Markle and shared those feelings with Vogue Arabia. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Sweet Origins of Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama's Friendship

Few people are in the position to ask Michelle Obama a favor. Though to hear Meghan Markle tell it, the former First Lady is more likely than not to respond with...
E! Online Also reported by •The Argus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Meghan Markle wrote some kind words to an American fan! See what she said: https://t.co/Wp6W0HGsVO 2 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Thank You Note to American Fan! https://t.co/weA4jW8S5C via @JustJared 5 days ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Thank You Note to American Fan! https://t.co/ktarnh6J0F #Gossip 5 days ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Thank You Note to American Fan! https://t.co/6Qraz2UB4R https://t.co/ECdWmX9Jt8 5 days ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Thank You Note to American Fan! https://t.co/IFSUemOd6h https://t.co/RZztR2fGTb 5 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Thank You Note to American Fan! https://t.co/R9YuUiIo88 via @JustJared 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Meghan Markle wrote some kind words to an American fan! See what she said: https://t.co/Wp6W0HGsVO 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.