Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katie Holmes & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Some Jams at Z100's Jingle Ball 2019!

Just Jared Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde stepped out to enjoy a night of music! The two actresses were spotted walking the red carpet at Z100′s 2019 Jingle Ball on Friday night (December 13) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes While Katie opted for a black [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.