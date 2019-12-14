Global  

Petition in Delhi HC against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; hearing on December 19

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
A petition has been filed by the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh in Delhi High Court claiming that Om Raut, director of the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' concealed the true lineage of great warrior Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh Delhi approached the Delhi High Court...
