Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Much prefer to its prequel

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
*Mardaani 2
U/A: Action, Crime
Director: Gopi Puthran
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa, Rajesh Sharma, Shruti Bapna, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Deepika Amin
Rating: 
*

Nope, don't have any direct connection to make between the mentally imbalanced 21-year-old villain in this film, and Joker from earlier in the year — that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.