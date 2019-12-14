Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Reunite For Lunch in Brentwood Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern look like they had a super fun lunch date! The Big Little Lies co-stars reunited for a meal and some shopping on Friday afternoon (December 12) in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon Reese showed her style in jeans and a black blouse while Laura [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Reese Witherspoon's dog ate her shoes! 01:01 Reese Witherspoon's dog ate her shoes! The 'Big Little Lies' star wasn't sure which of her canine companions, Lou or Pepper, had decided to munch on her sneakers when she came across the pair in her hallway, surrounded by chewed footwear. Reese shared a photo of the dogs and shoes and posted a poll... You Might Like

Tweets about this