KGF Chapter 2: This is when the first look of the film will be out

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
After receiving a roaring response from the audience for the poster of KGF chapter 2, the makers have released the official date for the first look of KGF Chapter 2 today.

Farhan Akhtar, who presented and produced the film, took to his Twitter account to share the date of the first look. This will surely leave all the fans...
News video: KGF Chapter 2 FIRST LOOK Details Out | Yash, Sanjay Dutt & Srinidhi Shetty

KGF Chapter 2 FIRST LOOK Details Out | Yash, Sanjay Dutt & Srinidhi Shetty 03:33

 The first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2 will release on the first year anniversary of KGF Chapter 1, which falls on December 21. Watch the story.

