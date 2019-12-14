Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Judi Dench thinks Idris Elba might be the James Bond

Sify Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Judi Dench thinks Idris Elba might be the James BondLondon, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Judi Dench thinks that her "Cats" co-star Idris Elba "might" become the next James Bond.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson Premiere 'Cats'

Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson Premiere 'Cats' 02:47

 While attending the world premiere of "Cats" in New York City, co-stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden share what they hope audiences take away from their new film.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.