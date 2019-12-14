'Jumanji' heroine Karen Gillan: I got rejected from every audition once
Saturday, 14 December 2019 () Los Cabos (Mexico), Dec 14 (IANS) Karen Gillan is today associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "Jumanji" franchise, but she recalls a time when she would be rejected at all the auditions she gave. The actress says she takes pride in her resilience, which made her stronger and more determined.
'Jumanji: The Next Level' Tops 'Frozen 2' at Box Office With $60 Million. The latest installment of the 'Jumanji' franchise took home $60.1 million in its opening weekend. 'Frozen 2' finished at No. 2 with $19.2 million at the domestic box office. . Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen...
