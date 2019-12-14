Global  

WATCH LIVE: MSNBC Public Education Forum with Democratic Presidential Candidates

Mediaite Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
MSNBC’s “Public Education Forum 2020: Equity and Opportunity for All” on Saturday features eight Democratic presidential candidates: Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren. “Education unions, students, parents and civil rights groups are expected to grill Democratic hopefuls on public education issues,” writes MSNBC of […]
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Top Presidential Candidates In Pittsburgh For Public Education Forum

Top Presidential Candidates In Pittsburgh For Public Education Forum 01:05

 Eight presidential candidates will be in Pittsburgh this weekend for a public education forum; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

