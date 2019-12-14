Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Alexandra Daddario Just Learned What 'Netflix & Chill' Really Means

Just Jared Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Alexandra Daddario just learned what the phrase “Netflix and Chill” actually means after thinking it had a literal meaning all this time. The 33-year-old Why Women Kill actress put out a message to her followers asking, “Ok I need to know what Netflix and chill means? Is it not literal? I thought it was literal, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CindyCMuller

Cindy Claudya Muller RT @JustJared: Alexandra Daddario just learned what "Netflix and Chill" actually means and she's really surprised by it! https://t.co/JQXeu… 2 days ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Alexandra Daddario Just Learned What 'Netflix & Chill' Really Means https://t.co/M1o7x1jTNf #Gossip 3 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Alexandra Daddario Just Learned What 'Netflix & Chill' Really Means https://t.co/69xffipEBc via @JustJared 3 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Alexandra Daddario just learned what "Netflix and Chill" actually means and she's really surprised by it! https://t.co/JQXeuhiy0n 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.