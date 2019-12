Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

President Donald Trump complained about Rep. Debbie Dingell criticizing him today, bringing up her dead husband John Dingell to attack her. “The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I […] 👓 View full article