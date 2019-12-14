Global  

Haylie Duff Reveals If She'll Make a Cameo in the Lizzie McGuire Reboot

E! Online Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Fans of the iconic Lizzie McGuire show remember that the character, played by Hilary Duff only had a younger brother but what if her IRL big sister joined her onscreen for the upcoming Disney+...
News video: Hilary Duff Talks About Her Relationship With Her Stage Mom On 'Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff Talks About Her Relationship With Her Stage Mom On 'Lizzie McGuire' 00:32

 Hillary Duff talked about the stage relationships she held while filming “Lizzie McGuire.” Duff said holds a special place in her heart for her relationship with her show mom, Jo, played by Hallie Todd. She said: "Lizzie and Jo's relationship was so sweet and so tender." Throughout the show Joe...

