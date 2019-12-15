Global  

Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, & Rose Bryne Joke Around at 'Like A Boss' Screening!

Just Jared Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, and Rose Byrne pose for the camera as they arrive at a screening of Like A Boss on Saturday afternoon (December 14) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City. The ladies were joined by fellow co-stars Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge as they stepped out to promote their new comedy [...]
