Ashley Graham Reveals How Much She's Gained During Her Pregnancy

Just Jared Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Ashley Graham is loving her pregnancy curves! The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday (December 14) to talk about her pregnancy journey and revealed that she’s gained 50lbs so far. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham “Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t [...]
News video: Ashley Graham: I don't care about my pregnancy weight gain

Ashley Graham: I don't care about my pregnancy weight gain 00:40

 American model Ashley Graham has revealed she doesn't care about her pregnancy weight gain.

