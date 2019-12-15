Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year
Sunday, 15 December 2019 () Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West, on Friday (local time), shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards are an annual tradition around the holiday season it seems Kardashian West wanted to keep things simple to cut down on holiday stress.
On Friday morning, Kim Kardashian West shared her family Christmas card with fans on social media. In the card, the entrepreneur and reality TV star is posed with her husband Kanye West, and their four children. According to E! News, the family of six appear to sitting on the stairs of their home....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
InStyle Here's why Kim Kardashian's Christmas card didn't include her entire family: https://t.co/JEwOCzKogt 1 day ago
Safia chenia RT @InStyle: Here's why Kim Kardashian's Christmas card didn't include her entire family: https://t.co/hPF8m9mzJ4 2 days ago
InStyle Here's why Kim Kardashian's Christmas card didn't include her entire family: https://t.co/hPF8m9mzJ4 2 days ago
Devdiscourse Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year https://t.co/SSO9JkPfJW 3 days ago
effinfun The Kardashian-West Christmas Card Is Finally Here - On Instagram, Kim Kardashian-West shared her family’s Christma… https://t.co/3sYs5D17ly 4 days ago
104.2 Nile FM We've shared with you our best dressed list of 2019 previously, but now it's time for the worst dressed list this y… https://t.co/894ViwTVNi 1 week ago