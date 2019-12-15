Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West, on Friday (local time), shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards are an annual tradition around the holiday season it seems Kardashian West wanted to keep things simple to cut down on holiday stress. 👓 View full article



