Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Sify Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West, on Friday (local time), shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards are an annual tradition around the holiday season it seems Kardashian West wanted to keep things simple to cut down on holiday stress.
News video: Kim Kardashian Shares Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Christmas Card 00:41

 On Friday morning, Kim Kardashian West shared her family Christmas card with fans on social media. In the card, the entrepreneur and reality TV star is posed with her husband Kanye West, and their four children. According to E! News, the family of six appear to sitting on the stairs of their home....

