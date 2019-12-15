Global  

Courteney Cox Responds to Fans Who Think She Looks Like Caitlyn Jenner

Just Jared Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
David Spade posted a photo of him with Courteney Cox and The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall, and Courteney noticed something in the comments section. Many fans were asking if she was actually Caitlyn Jenner in the comments of the post. Well, Courteney re-posted the photo on her own Instagram, along with a screen grab of a [...]
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Courteney Cox concedes likeness between herself and Caitlyn Jenner

Courteney Cox concedes likeness between herself and Caitlyn Jenner 00:42

 Courteney Cox has responded to fans on Instagram who pointed out the unlikely resemblance between her and Caitlyn Jenner, after of snap of her was posted on-line with David Spade and Nick Viall.

