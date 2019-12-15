Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CNN’s Tapper Confronts Rand Paul With Trump’s Convicted Allies: ‘You Really Think’ He’s Interested in Ukraine Corruption?

Mediaite Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
*Jake Tapper* went head to head with *Rand Paul* (R) as the CNN host grilled the Kentucky lawmaker on his plans to vote against impeaching President *Donald Trump* in the senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment

Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment 00:28

 Se. Rand Paul says Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump are little more than a “partisan thing." Paul went on to say he doesn’t expect any Republicans in the House to vote in favor of impeachment. Paul appeared on CNN's State of the Union. He said he expects a “handful of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul says GOP house members will not vote for impeachment [Video]Rand Paul says GOP house members will not vote for impeachment

Se. Rand Paul says Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump are little more than a “partisan thing.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Rand Paul: No law stops me from saying Ukraine whistleblower's name [Video]Rand Paul: No law stops me from saying Ukraine whistleblower's name

Rand Paul: No law stops me from saying Ukraine whistleblower&apos;s name

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jake Tapper Brings Up Trump University, Foundation Settlements in Clash With GOP Rep: You Really Think He Cares About Corruption?

CNN's *Jake Tapper* confronted Congressman *Mike Johnson* today on impeachment and asked him how he can think President *Donald Trump* has a good-faith concern...
Mediaite

Jake Tapper: ‘We’re About to Hear a Torrent of Lies’ from House Republicans Defending Trump from Impeachment

Former VH1 staffer (and current CNN anchor) Jake Tapper reminded viewers of his Gen X chops Wednesday by referencing one of the great and pioneering post-modern...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToyainCharmCity

Lady T RT @Mediaite: CNN's Tapper Confronts Rand Paul With Trump's Convicted Allies: 'You Really Think' He Cares About Ukraine Corruption? https:/… 1 week ago

seriouslyfit

Sandy CNN’s Tapper Confronts Rand Paul With Trump’s Convicted Allies: ‘You Really Think’ He’s Interested in Ukraine Corru… https://t.co/5yhp4enGqT 1 week ago

RonWhitaker14

Ron Whitaker What a tool #randpaul is. Can't answer a simple yes/no question. And facts?? You corrupt politician. When presented… https://t.co/aPh0HP7Ofq 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.