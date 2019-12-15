CNN’s Tapper Confronts Rand Paul With Trump’s Convicted Allies: ‘You Really Think’ He’s Interested in Ukraine Corruption?

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment 00:28 Se. Rand Paul says Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump are little more than a “partisan thing." Paul went on to say he doesn’t expect any Republicans in the House to vote in favor of impeachment. Paul appeared on CNN's State of the Union. He said he expects a “handful of...