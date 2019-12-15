Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fox News’ Stirewalt: Maybe Congress Should ‘Take Television Away’ at Hearings, Members Keep ‘Preening for Cameras’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
After the last few weeks of impeachment hearings, Fox News' *Chris Stirewalt* today said maybe Congress should just remove cameras and stop holding televised hearings because of how members grandstand to TV audiences.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jim_villhauer

☯️Chronic Jedi🕉 #VetsResistSquadron @realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr @HouseGOP @SenateGOP #GOPCorruption #FuckTheGOP Fox News’ Stirewalt: Maybe Congres… https://t.co/cuOldFIz5U 1 week ago

seriouslyfit

Sandy NOPE WE WANT TO SEE ! ?????NO DEFENSE THAT IS Y THEY R ALWAYS YELLING! ⁦@GOP⁩ ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ Fox News’ Stirewalt: Ma… https://t.co/4x74bcT4YS 1 week ago

summer7570

spring Fox News’ Stirewalt: Maybe Congress Should ‘Take Television Away’ at Hearings, Members Keep ‘Preening for Cameras’… https://t.co/aOLTc5IFar 1 week ago

inforia

Michael Carr @ChrisStirewalt You really shouldn’t conflate your #preening with other #serious #journalists doing their jobs. Not… https://t.co/SjrM0Mimqi 1 week ago

GrabienMedia

Grabien VIDEO - Fox News’ Stirewalt: Maybe Congress Should ‘Take Television Away’ at Hearings, Members Keep ‘Preening for C… https://t.co/X7YuBFmNKG 1 week ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith Fox News’ Stirewalt: Maybe Congress Should ‘Take Television Away’ at Hearings, Members Keep ‘Preening for Cameras’… https://t.co/JnY6rVcdxN 1 week ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria RT @deenie7940: Chris Stirewalt: Congress 'Preening' for Cameras at Hearings https://t.co/Iey3NwCfPA 1 week ago

quan_deanna

Deanna quan RT @JoeConchaTV: From the yep files: Chris Stirewalt: Congress 'Preening' for Cameras at Hearings https://t.co/wnXy8miDPK 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.