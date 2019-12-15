Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sally Field arrested at Jane Fonda's climate protest

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Sally Field was the latest star to join actor Jane Fonda's weekly climate protests. She left Friday's rainy demonstration in front of the Capitol in plastic cable tie handcuffs. Publicist Heidi Schaeffer confirmed the actor was arrested. US Capitol Police say 26 adults were arrested.

In what she said was an unrehearsed speech,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sally Field Is Arrested At The Capitol

Sally Field Is Arrested At The Capitol 00:33

 According to Newser, on Friday Sally Field was arrested in Washington, D.C. The 73-year-old actress, best known for her iconic role on Gidget, was protesting about climate change on the steps of the Capitol building. She was taken away by Capitol Police. Sally Field is the latest celebrity to join...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.