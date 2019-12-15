Sally Field arrested at Jane Fonda's climate protest Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Sally Field was the latest star to join actor Jane Fonda's weekly climate protests. She left Friday's rainy demonstration in front of the Capitol in plastic cable tie handcuffs. Publicist Heidi Schaeffer confirmed the actor was arrested. US Capitol Police say 26 adults were arrested.



In what she said was an unrehearsed speech,... 👓 View full article

According to Newser, on Friday Sally Field was arrested in Washington, D.C. The 73-year-old actress, best known for her iconic role on Gidget, was protesting about climate change on the steps of the Capitol building. She was taken away by Capitol Police. Sally Field is the latest celebrity to join...

