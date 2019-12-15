NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Drags Jeff Van Drew for Fleeing Dems: Voters Don’t Need ‘Somebody Who Cuts and Runs’ Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ripped Jeff Van Drew for planning to leave the Democratic Party, telling CNN that Van Drew was “putting politics over the Constitution.” “If he does what everyone is signaling, he’s putting politics over the Constitution. I think it’s that simple. He’s putting cuteness over courage. This is a guy who […] 👓 View full article

