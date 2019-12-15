Global  

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Drags Jeff Van Drew for Fleeing Dems: Voters Don’t Need ‘Somebody Who Cuts and Runs’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 December 2019
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ripped Jeff Van Drew for planning to leave the Democratic Party, telling CNN that Van Drew was “putting politics over the Constitution.” “If he does what everyone is signaling, he’s putting politics over the Constitution. I think it’s that simple. He’s putting cuteness over courage. This is a guy who […]
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How the Jersey City shooting unfolded

How the Jersey City shooting unfolded 01:55

 JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY — Investigators are not sure why two shooters launched a deadly attack at a New Jersey kosher grocery store, federal and state officials said on Wednesday. Reuters reports that six people, including two shooters, three civilians and a police officer, died in a series of...

