Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chuy Bravo Dead - Chelsea Handler's 'Chelsea Lately' Sidekick Dies at 63

Just Jared Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Chuy Bravo has sadly died. The Mexican-American actor, known best as Chelsea Handler‘s sidekick on Chelsea Lately, died “suddenly” on Saturday night (December 14), ET confirmed on Sunday (December 15). There are no details regarding his death. He had just turned 63 on December 7, which Chelsea tributed with a post on her Instagram. “Happy [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler Sidekick, Dies In Mexico City

Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler Sidekick, Dies In Mexico City 00:31

 The actor died a short time after being taken to an emergency room with a stomach ache. Jasmine Viel and Suzanne Marques report.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.