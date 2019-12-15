Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood share a happy look with each other at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration held at Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Saturday night (December 14) in Vancouver, Canada. The cute couple were joined by their Supergirl co-stars Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzalo, Andrea Brooks, [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this sophia ☕️ no offense but meeting melissa benoist and chris wood actually sucks https://t.co/8ieGis2bRB 3 hours ago The Netline The truth about Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood’s Marriage https://t.co/reKP3LWplJ 5 hours ago chriswoodfandom RT @enews: Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Over-the-Moon In Love at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration https://t.co/UOtAZ4KXjK 8 hours ago Lisa RT @JuliDG: My fever induced dreams are wild!!!! I just told Xena That growing up I didn’t believe she and Gabriel were just gal pals! All… 10 hours ago Manon21 RT @captvirtues: Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are one hella cute couple!! https://t.co/UeGsIFzcqq 10 hours ago Anette Fekete Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Celebrate Supergirl’s 100th Episode! https://t.co/FH95l9Ffbv via @JustJared 16 hours ago 🏇[email protected]🏇 RT @astropetrova: @robbieselina @cxtsncxffee and chris wood and melissa benoist! otherwise you’re completely right 16 hours ago JuliDG™🏳️‍🌈 My fever induced dreams are wild!!!! I just told Xena That growing up I didn’t believe she and Gabriel were just ga… https://t.co/qpvvyCHXNK 19 hours ago