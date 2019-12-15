Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Celebrate Supergirl's 100th Episode!

Just Jared Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood share a happy look with each other at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration held at Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Saturday night (December 14) in Vancouver, Canada. The cute couple were joined by their Supergirl co-stars Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzalo, Andrea Brooks, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Melissa Benoist Thanks ‘Supergirl’ Fans After Sharing Personal Story

Melissa Benoist Thanks ‘Supergirl’ Fans After Sharing Personal Story 01:37

 Melissa Benoist has no shortage of strength – after all, she stars in “Supergirl”. However, her courage was put on display when she got personal with fans after revealing she was a survivor of domestic violence. While chatting with ET Canada at the hit-show’s 100th episode celebration in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ovwmaltine

sophia ☕️ no offense but meeting melissa benoist and chris wood actually sucks https://t.co/8ieGis2bRB 3 hours ago

thenetlines

The Netline The truth about Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood’s Marriage https://t.co/reKP3LWplJ 5 hours ago

chriswoodfandom

chriswoodfandom RT @enews: Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Over-the-Moon In Love at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration https://t.co/UOtAZ4KXjK 8 hours ago

Lisa65736555

Lisa RT @JuliDG: My fever induced dreams are wild!!!! I just told Xena That growing up I didn’t believe she and Gabriel were just gal pals! All… 10 hours ago

manon21048

Manon21 RT @captvirtues: Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are one hella cute couple!! https://t.co/UeGsIFzcqq 10 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Celebrate Supergirl’s 100th Episode! https://t.co/FH95l9Ffbv via @JustJared 16 hours ago

Jennife83124569

🏇[email protected]🏇 RT @astropetrova: @robbieselina @cxtsncxffee and chris wood and melissa benoist! otherwise you’re completely right 16 hours ago

JuliDG

JuliDG™🏳️‍🌈 My fever induced dreams are wild!!!! I just told Xena That growing up I didn’t believe she and Gabriel were just ga… https://t.co/qpvvyCHXNK 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.