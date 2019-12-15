Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Celebrate Supergirl's 100th Episode!
Sunday, 15 December 2019 () Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood share a happy look with each other at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration held at Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Saturday night (December 14) in Vancouver, Canada. The cute couple were joined by their Supergirl co-stars Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzalo, Andrea Brooks, [...]
Melissa Benoist has no shortage of strength – after all, she stars in “Supergirl”. However, her courage was put on display when she got personal with fans after revealing she was a survivor of domestic violence. While chatting with ET Canada at the hit-show’s 100th episode celebration in...
