John Frusciante Is Re-Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Josh Klinghoffer is departing...



*Red Hot Chili Peppers* have confirmed that *John Frusciante* is re-joining the band.



The group have worked with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer for a decade, releasing two albums - 'I'm With You' and 'The Getaway' - in the process.



Now the guitarist will depart, with the band confirming the news on social media.



In a statement Red Hot Chili Peppers thanked Josh Klinghoffer, calling him "a beautiful music who we respect and love".



Also in the update, the group confirmed that John Frusciante - who helped powered two imperial eras of the band - will be re-joining Red Hot Chili Peppers.



Exciting times...



In a quirk of fate Flea is our current cover star: order your copy *HERE.*







View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on



Dec 15, 2019 at 12:28pm PST





Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Josh Klinghoffer is departing...*Red Hot Chili Peppers* have confirmed that *John Frusciante* is re-joining the band.The group have worked with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer for a decade, releasing two albums - 'I'm With You' and 'The Getaway' - in the process.Now the guitarist will depart, with the band confirming the news on social media.In a statement Red Hot Chili Peppers thanked Josh Klinghoffer, calling him "a beautiful music who we respect and love".Also in the update, the group confirmed that John Frusciante - who helped powered two imperial eras of the band - will be re-joining Red Hot Chili Peppers.Exciting times...In a quirk of fate Flea is our current cover star: order your copy *HERE.*View this post on InstagramA post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) onDec 15, 2019 at 12:28pm PSTJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published John Frusciante returning to Red Hot Chili Peppers 00:44 The Red Hot Chili Peppers are reuniting with guitarist John Frusciante after parting ways with Josh Klinghoffer. You Might Like

Tweets about this patrick John Frusciante is joining chili peppers again? Is it real?!?! 9 hours ago BlancoEdition Not football related but John Frusciante rejoining the Red Hot Chili Peppers is the best news I’ve heard all year..… https://t.co/aXrRGSfPkD 14 hours ago [email protected] John Frusciante joining chili peppers again has made my decade and the next decade 🤙🌶️ 16 hours ago foxeeroxee🦊 RT @katrynmarieee: JOHN FRUSCIANTE IS JOINING THE CHILI PEPPERS AGAINNNN OH MY GOSSSSSH 19 hours ago Trafton Groshel John Frusciante is joining the chili peppers again couldn’t be more stoked 21 hours ago Sam @JaacksHappyHour JOHN FRUSCIANTE JOINING BACK THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 23 hours ago Ross A. Renfrow Now I wanna see them again even more!!! https://t.co/IJVVqJ82dt 1 day ago Claire John Frusciante Is Re-Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers https://t.co/gilxuE7vvS 1 day ago