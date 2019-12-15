Global  

John Frusciante Is Re-Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers

Clash Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
John Frusciante Is Re-Joining Red Hot Chili PeppersJosh Klinghoffer is departing...

*Red Hot Chili Peppers* have confirmed that *John Frusciante* is re-joining the band.

The group have worked with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer for a decade, releasing two albums - 'I'm With You' and 'The Getaway' - in the process.

Now the guitarist will depart, with the band confirming the news on social media.

In a statement Red Hot Chili Peppers thanked Josh Klinghoffer, calling him "a beautiful music who we respect and love".

Also in the update, the group confirmed that John Frusciante - who helped powered two imperial eras of the band - will be re-joining Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Exciting times...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on

Dec 15, 2019 at 12:28pm PST


News video: John Frusciante returning to Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Frusciante returning to Red Hot Chili Peppers 00:44

 The Red Hot Chili Peppers are reuniting with guitarist John Frusciante after parting ways with Josh Klinghoffer.

