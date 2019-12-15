Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Britney Spears Asks Trolls to Stop Sharing ''Mean Comments'' About Her

E! Online Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
You want a piece of me? Britney Spears is tired people commenting on her social media posts, especially those who only want to share hateful things online. And with 2019 coming to a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Britney Spears calls on social media haters to quit cyber bullying

Britney Spears calls on social media haters to quit cyber bullying 00:53

 Britney Spears is urging social media trolls to embrace the holiday spirit and quit leaving "mean comments" on her posts.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears pleas to stop bulllying [Video]Britney Spears pleas to stop bulllying

Britney Spears has made an impassioned plea to stop online bullying and admitted she has been subjected to her own set of trolls.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Alanis Morissette Reveals How She Felt About Britney Spears Covering 'You Oughta Know' | Billboard News [Video]Alanis Morissette Reveals How She Felt About Britney Spears Covering 'You Oughta Know' | Billboard News

Alanis Morissette had a one-word reaction when a fan called into 'Watch What Happens Live' on Thursday night (Dec. 5) to ask how she felt about Britney Spears covering her signature hit "You Oughta..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:15Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.