Trump Rants Against Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘Teeth Were Falling Out of Her Mouth!’ Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

President Donald Trump went on a rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats over his likely impeachment. “Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump said Sunday evening in response to a tweet from GOP Rep. Mark Meadows criticizing Pelosi’s answer on dropping bribery as […] 👓 View full article

0

