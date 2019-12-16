Chuck Schumer Challenges Mitch McConnell to Call John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to Testify
Monday, 16 December 2019 () Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has made an opening bid in the potential impeachment trial, challenging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses who did not previously testify. The New York Democrat sent a letter to the Kentucky Republican Sunday evening, asking McConnell to call acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former […]
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday signaled opposition to a Democratic request to call new witnesses in a Senate trial expected next month on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. Zachary Goelman reports.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want..
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a letter outlining the parameters for a weekslong... FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Politico •Reuters