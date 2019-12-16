Global  

Chuck Schumer Challenges Mitch McConnell to Call John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to Testify

Mediaite Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has made an opening bid in the potential impeachment trial, challenging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses who did not previously testify. The New York Democrat sent a letter to the Kentucky Republican Sunday evening, asking McConnell to call acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former […]
News video: McConnell dismisses call for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

McConnell dismisses call for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial 02:50

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday signaled opposition to a Democratic request to call new witnesses in a Senate trial expected next month on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. Zachary Goelman reports.

