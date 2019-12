Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Hilarie Burton is slamming the Hallmark Channel. The 37-year-old One Tree Hill actress took to Twitter on Sunday (December 15) to reveal that she left a project at the network after they allegedly denied her request for “diverse casting.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilarie Burton “Just going through some old emails from [...] 👓 View full article