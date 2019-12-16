David Arquette is Supported by Sisters Patricia & Rosanna at 'Mob Town' Premiere!
David Arquette had the support of his sisters on his big night! The 48-year-old actor was joined by sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette at the premiere of his new movie Mob Town on Friday night (December 13) at the Los Angeles Film School in Los Angeles.
http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, Rosanna Arquette on the red carpet at the “Mob Town” premiere held at the Los Angeles Film School in Los Angeles, California USA on December 13, 2019 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all...