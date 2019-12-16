Global  

Paul Walker's daughter wants school for underprivileged kids

Sify Monday, 16 December 2019 (IANS)
Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed that she wants to build a school to serve underprivileged children.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Paul Walker‘s daughter Meadow to build school for underprivileged kids

Paul Walker‘s daughter Meadow to build school for underprivileged kids 00:39

 Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is launching a new campaign to help build a school.

