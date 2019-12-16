Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Battle It Out Over Holiday Decorations on A Very Merry Cavallari

E! Online Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
It's a Cavallari vs. Cutler Christmas war! On Sunday's A Very Merry Cavallari holiday special, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler found themselves with clashing concepts for their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: OK Magazine - Published < > Embed
News video: Kristin Cavallari Struggles To Wrangle Screaming Children At Holiday Photoshoot

Kristin Cavallari Struggles To Wrangle Screaming Children At Holiday Photoshoot 01:28

 Looks like Kristin Cavallari needed a little help from her husband Jay Cutler during a photoshoot! In a new clip for the upcoming holiday special of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder had a hard time trying to wrestle a group of screaming children for her holiday shoot. However, Jay, 36,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.