'Tanhaji' 2nd trailer to be out today

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film is set to release on 10 January 2020. The makers have successfully created the right amount of buzz among the audience by dropping some intriguing posters, trailer and songs. Now, the makers are all set to drop the second trailer and their fans can't keep calm. 👓 View full article

