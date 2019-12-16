Global  

'Tanhaji' 2nd trailer to be out today

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film is set to release on 10 January 2020. The makers have successfully created the right amount of buzz among the audience by dropping some intriguing posters, trailer and songs. Now, the makers are all set to drop the second trailer and their fans can't keep calm.
