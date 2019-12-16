Adam Sandler's wife encouraged him to take on Uncut Gems role

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Adam Sandler's wife encouraged him to take on 'Uncut Gems' role 00:50 Adam Sandler's wife encouraged him to take on 'Uncut Gems' role He portrays jeweller Howard Ratner in the upcoming crime drama and has admitted he was "scared" to take on the role and was persuaded by his wife Jackie to do it. Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: Appearing on 'The Ellen...