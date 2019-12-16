Global  

Watch Debbie Harry Sing 'Fairytale Of New York' With Jesse Malin

Monday, 16 December 2019
At a special event hosted by The Joe Strummer Foundation...

Blondie icon *Debbie Harry* joined *Jesse Malin* to perform 'The Fairytale Of New York' over the weekend.

The event was hosted by the Joe Strummer Foundation, and was designed to toast the 40th anniversary of 'London Calling' by The Clash.

Joe Strummer was famously close to The Pogues, and replaced Shane MacGowan when the frontman's life of excess led the band to reject him.

As a result, the evening saw Jesse Malin and Blondie's very own Debbie Harry united to perform a festive classic.

Amid tinkling piano and full band arrangement the two breezed through 'The Fairytale Of New York', filling on for Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl's parts.

Fan footage is online now - check it out below.

