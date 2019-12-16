The Clash Xmas Gift Guide 2019 Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Discover what's top of the shops this year...



Still in a spin about how to rock the world of the music-fan in your life?



If you are about to undertake one last sprint to the tills this week, or wondering how to spend those hard earned scores sent to you in Christmas cards fear not - we have you covered.



Clash Tech unveils the hottest music gizmos you can lay your hands on this festive season. It’s a wrap.



- - -



*JBL Live 650BTNC *



*£129 uk.jbl.com*



Say hello to a genuine bargain. These over-the-head Bluetooth cans deliver decent noise-cancelling tech and great sonics.



Sold in black, white, or denim-blue, you’d have to shell-out twice this much moolah to find anything better. Buy two pairs and keep one yourself.





- - -



*Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB *



*£199 eu.audio-technica.com*



Give that vinyl-junkie some happy daze by reeling-in a solid DJ turntable without the sobering price-tag. It totes a proper pitch-control and slick electronic brake, plus all the built-in widgetry you need to hook it up to a self-powered speaker or quickly digitise rare-grooves on a laptop



*

*



- - -



*RHA True Connect *



*£99 (inc £50 discount) rha-audio.com*



Free your ears from the tyranny of wires. RHA makes audiophile earbuds, so why not snap-up these little crackers for a song while they are on special offer? They provide five hours of tunes on the move and the supplied metal carry-case will rejuice them four times per charge



- - -



*Motorola Moto G8 Plus*



*£239 motorola.co.uk*



It wouldn’t be Christmas without a phone glistening under the tree and this shiny new flagship of Moto’s popular G-series is an epic all-rounder for a realistic price. Crucially, it retains the headphone jack for those who’ve not got their Bluetooth groove on. You know who you are



- - -



*Puro Sound Labs BT2200*



*£49 purosound.com*



Treat your favourite pre-teen to some real Bluetooth headphones, without the worry that they’ll overcook the volume. These Puros are well-made, with credible sound-quality, and look grown-up. And yet, like all kid’s headphones, the audio-level is slightly restricted. A smart choice



- - -



*Lenovo Smart Clock*



*£39 Lenovo.com*



Wake up to an alarm-clock that’s smarter than the average bear with Google Assistant. You can take control of all the connected kit in your home by growling at this wedge-shaped wonder. Its 4in screen dims as the light fades and the speaker is punchy enough to help you rise and shine





- - -



*Roxi Music *



£99 buyroxi.com



Celebrate good times with a crafty little gizmo that’ll bring the house down on Xmas Day. Plug it into a TV, grip the bundled mic, and you can instantly unleash some quality karaoke-action or a name-that-tune style quiz. The price even includes a one-year pass to stream 40 million songs.



- - -



*Marshall Acton II *



*£199 marshallheadphones.com*



Pump up the party vibe with a portable Bluetooth boombox inspired by the iconic design of a classic Marshall guitar-amp. Available in a choice of three colours, including plush burgundy, the Acton II provides some serious audio welly, despite a modest 10in-wide chassis. It rocks.



- - -



*Octopus Ukelele*



*£25 octopusukulele.co.uk*



Let your loved-one get to grips with a real instrument for the price of a round of drinks. Every Octopus is made of actual wood and available in a myriad of colours. They come with genuine Aquila strings and a handy carry-case. Three chords is enough to make you a musician



- - -



*Sennheiser Momentum 3 * £349 en-uk.sennheiser.com



Show the music-lover in your life just how much you care by presenting them with the best cordless headphones available this festive season. These sumptuous new Momos look lush and sound fabulous – with a complex, muscular, sound you will not get from any other fashion cans



- - -



*Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2*



*£69 ultimateears.com*



Fill someone’s stocking with a Bluetooth speaker that can handle being dunked into a bowl of festive punch. The Wonderboom 2 is tough-as-boots and surprisingly loud. Its buttons are mercifully large, too, for those ‘emotional’ moments when your fingers feel like festive bangers



- - -



*Words:* Alex Pell





