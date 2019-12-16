Nalanda Library Nicky Henson death: Fawlty Towers and EastEnders actor dies aged 74 https://t.co/4LoAkgVDws independent naladalibrary 11 hours ago

Anna Vävare Fawlty Towers and EastEnders actor Nicky Henson dies, aged 74 https://t.co/Z1w0KV73xr 15 hours ago

George Weber RT @SonyMovieCh: We're sad to hear of the death of #NickyHenson (1945–2019). Films include WITCHFINDER GENERAL (1968), THERE'S A GIRL IN M… 16 hours ago

Daily Express #EastEnders and Fawlty Towers favourite Nicky Henson dies after two decades of ill health age 74… https://t.co/Ac27ZP7Ptf 21 hours ago

Sony Movie Channel We're sad to hear of the death of #NickyHenson (1945–2019). Films include WITCHFINDER GENERAL (1968), THERE'S A GI… https://t.co/flxR4nuJkH 22 hours ago

Daily Express #EastEnders star Emma Barton speaks out on Nicky Henson's death in emotional tribute 'Truly devastated’… https://t.co/Oy5TpyDQHu 23 hours ago

Daily Express #EastEnders and Fawlty Towers favourite Nicky Henson dies after two decades of ill health age 74… https://t.co/6MZlnJ9taA 23 hours ago