Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak to clash with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Mid-Day Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Two of the much-anticipated movies - Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - are set to clash at the box office with both having a release date of January 10, 2020. Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' has been making the right noise among the moviegoers ever since its trailer was dropped a week ago.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung...
Credit: Bollywood NOW
News video: Priyanka's Acid Attack Film To Release Before Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

Priyanka's Acid Attack Film To Release Before Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak 03:23

 Before Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, there is another film hiting the screens which is based on acid attack survivors. Watch the video to know details.

Tweets about this

mansworldindia

Man's World Well, this should be fun. We are all set to witness a Deepika Padukone-Rajinikanth-Ajay Devgn clash at the box offi… https://t.co/FgkAUSzUNk 2 days ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak to clash with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior https://t.co/4wXMtp0IyH https://t.co/sAYzmY4G7C 3 days ago

ssadeeshkumar

Sadeesh RT @latestly: It’s Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji vs Rajinikanth’s #Darbar vs Deepika Padukone’s #Chhapaak! 3 Big Films to Clash This January 2020 #… 4 days ago

prashanthelango

[email protected]!n!sm_Forever 👈 RT @htshowbiz: Deepika Padukone’s #Chhapaak vs Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji vs Rajinikanth’s #Darbar in 2020’s first big clash https://t.co/hwjSEl… 4 days ago

KabaliTamilnadu

kabali tamilnadu 2.0 in Darbar RT @ThatAshanti: htshowbiz "RT htshowbiz: Deepika Padukone’s #Chhapaak vs Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji vs Rajinikanth’s #Darbar in 2020’s first bi… 4 days ago

NaveenOrton45

Naveen RT @behindwoods: Triple clash alert: #SuperstarRajinikanth’s #Darbar to clash with these biggies! https://t.co/JAi3gcuX5j #DarbarPongal 4 days ago

ThatAshanti

GirlAshanti htshowbiz "RT htshowbiz: Deepika Padukone’s #Chhapaak vs Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji vs Rajinikanth’s #Darbar in 2020’s f… https://t.co/KhXY3d0jUq 4 days ago

ThatAshanti

GirlAshanti htshowbiz "Deepika Padukone’s #Chhapaak vs Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji vs Rajinikanth’s #Darbar in 2020’s first big clash… https://t.co/3WTjzM89Xt 4 days ago

