Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song Laal Ghagra, day before its release Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Akshay Kumar on Sunday dropped a teaser of the song, 'Laal Ghagra' from his upcoming comedy-drama, 'Good Newwz', a day before the release of the dance number. The teaser of the Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn by the two in the song.





View this post... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this viral mehta RT @mid_day: The teaser of the #KareenaKapoor and #AkshayKumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn by the two… 5 days ago mid-day The teaser of the #KareenaKapoor and #AkshayKumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn… https://t.co/iG0rrUfBkz 6 days ago NEWS LIVE Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song ‘Laal Ghagra’, day before its release https://t.co/Y4rtMxcPMA 6 days ago India Leaks Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song 'Laal Ghagra', day before its release https://t.co/umlzoFIZBH #Bollywood #BollywoodNews 1 week ago Devdiscourse #AkshayKumar drops teaser of song 'Laal Ghagra', day before its release https://t.co/si0T6rtfjT 1 week ago