Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song Laal Ghagra, day before its release

Mid-Day Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar on Sunday dropped a teaser of the song, 'Laal Ghagra' from his upcoming comedy-drama, 'Good Newwz', a day before the release of the dance number. The teaser of the Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn by the two in the song.


View this post...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @mid_day: The teaser of the #KareenaKapoor and #AkshayKumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn by the two… 5 days ago

mid_day

mid-day The teaser of the #KareenaKapoor and #AkshayKumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn… https://t.co/iG0rrUfBkz 6 days ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song ‘Laal Ghagra’, day before its release https://t.co/Y4rtMxcPMA 6 days ago

IndiaLeaksCom

India Leaks Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song 'Laal Ghagra', day before its release https://t.co/umlzoFIZBH #Bollywood #BollywoodNews 1 week ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #AkshayKumar drops teaser of song 'Laal Ghagra', day before its release https://t.co/si0T6rtfjT 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.